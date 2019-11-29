Here Are Projected Snowfall Totals For Slow-Moving Storm That Will Sweep Through Area

Parts of the region could see significant snowfall accumulation from a slow-moving storm that will sweep through the Northeast at the end of Thanksgiving weekend.

Snowfall accumulation of 1 to 3 inches is expected north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut and south of I-84. (See first image above.)

But north of I-84, some areas, including Dutchess County, could see as much as 4 to 6 inches of snowfall accumulation while northernmost Connecticut could get 3 to 4 inches. (See second image above.) In areas in central New York, 6 to 12 inches of snowfall is possible.

Southern Westchester, coastal Connecticut and Long Island will see a wintry mix, with some snow at times, and up to a half-inch of snow accumulation possible.

Black Friday, Nov. 29 will be sunny and brisk, with a high temperature in the low 40s. But the wind-chill factor making it feel like it's between 20 and 30 degrees.

After a dry and partly cloudy day on Saturday, Nov. 30 with a high temperature around 40 degrees, a wintry mix with rain and snow will move across the entire region Saturday night into Sunday, Dec. 1.

Snow could continue throughout the area, mixing at times with rain and freezing rain, during the day on Sunday, mainly through noontime, and until 4 p.m. not of I-84. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 30s. Travel is expected to be slippery Sunday afternoon into the evening.

As the overnight low temperature drops to around the freezing mark, there will be another chance of a wintry mix and some snow into Monday morning, Dec. 2.

Precipitation will change back to rain later Monday morning with the high temperature reaching around 40 degrees before potentially changing back to snow late Monday afternoon into Monday night.

This may result in messy travel conditions for Monday afternoon/evening timeframe.

Tuesday, Dec. 3 will be mostly cloudy with the high temperature around 40 degrees.

