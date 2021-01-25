Here Are Latest Snowfall Projections, New Change In Time Frame For Storm System

When it comes to winter storms, snowfall projections are a bit like the real estate market.

It all comes down to location, location, location.

The latest projected snowfall totals and updated time frame for an early week storm that will cover a wide area in the Northeast illustrate exactly that.

The latest models show the likelihood of between 1 and 3 inches of accumulation for most of the region. (See the first image above.) Some areas farther north and inland could see between 3 and 6 inches of snowfall. (See the second image above.)

The storm is now expected to arrive a bit later than had been projected on Tuesday, Jan. 26 from west to east. The latest time-frame predictions now say that the chance for snow could continue through late Wednesday morning, Jan. 27.

The early week storm will start an active and complex weather pattern is in store this weekend through next week, as multiple storms track from West Coast to East Coast, the National Weather Service said in a statement.

After a partly sunny start, clouds will increase on Monday, Jan. 25 ahead of the storm with a high temperature in the mid 30s and wind-chill values between 10 and 20 degrees.

Tuesday's high temperature will stay right around the freezing mark with snowfall now expected to arrive around noontime. Wind-chill values will be between 20 and 25 degrees.

Snow will continue at times through the evening and overnight into Wednesday, Jan. 27, possibly mixed with freezing rain.

The chance for a mix of snow, freezing rain will continue through late Wednesday morning, followed by a chance of rain after 11 a.m.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday, Jan. 28 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 30s. There is now just a slight chance of some light snow Thursday.

Friday, Jan. 29 will be mostly sunny and continued cold with a high temperature in the upper 20s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.