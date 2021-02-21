Here Are Areas Expected To See Accumulating Snowfall From New Storm System

Areas in which accumulating snowfall is expected have been identified for a quick-moving new storm system that will sweep through the region.

The time frame for the storm is from early Monday afternoon into early Monday evening, Feb. 22.

An inch or so of snowfall is possible north of I-287 in New York and the Merritt Parkway in Connecticut and Massachusetts before a changeover to rain. (See the first image above.)

Areas mainly north of I-84 could see 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. Some parts of upstate New York could see 3 to 4 inches. (For projections there, click on the second image above.)

All rain is expected in New York City, on Long Island, and the immediate surrounding suburbs.

Sunday, Feb. 21 will be sunny with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values again in the teens.

Clouds will thicken overnight ahead of the new storm system. Monday's high temperature will reach the mid 30s to around 40 degrees, with higher temperatures farther south.

The high temperature could climb to the low 40s on Tuesday, Feb. 23, which will be partly sunny, with a chance of afternoon showers.

Snowfall totals for Monday's storm could increase or decrease depending on the final track -- and strength -- of the storm, as well as even a slight change in temperature ranges.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

