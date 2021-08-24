Henri: How Much Rain Did You Get? A Look At Totals From Throughout Hudson Valley

Fears of dangerous winds from Henri never materialized for most of this region after the storm weakened significantly before making landfall, which wound up being about 50 miles farther east than earlier projections.
But the storm, though disorganized, did manage to cause dangerous flooding in many areas, with drenching downpours at times over the course of nearly 48 hours.
A total of just over 8 inches of rainfall were recorded in New York City (in Central Park).
Here's a rundown of totals early Monday evening, Aug. 23 in the Hudson Valley from reports by the National Weather Service and other sources:
Westchester County
Armonk, 3.57 inches
Elmsford, 4.82 inches
Goldens Bridge, 2.49 inches
Mamaroneck, 4.38 inches
Mount Kisco, 3.08 inches
New Rochelle, 6.43 inches
Ossining, 4.67 inches
Peekskill, 3.52 inches
Pleasantville, 3.92 inches
Rye, 5 inches
Somers, 2.71 inches
Tarrytown, 5.29 inches
White Plains, 3.40 inches
Rockland County
Montebello, 4.09 inches
Nanuet, 3.59 inches
New City, 2.64 inches
Sloatsburg, 2.33 inches
Stony Point, 3.22 inches
Suffern, 3.91 inches
Putnam County
Brewster, 3.12 inches
Carmel Hamlet, 3 inches
Mahopac, 3.61 inches
Dutchess County
Hyde Park, 1.5 inches
Poughkeepsie, 3.5 inches
Red Hooks, 1.15 inches
Orange County
Harriman, 2.97 inches
Middletown, 2.05 inches
Montgomery, 2.13 inches
Newburgh, 2.96 inches
Port Jervis, 2.24 inches
Tuxedo Park, 5.96 inches
Warwick, 4.93 inches
Washingtonville, 2.14 inches
West Point, 3.35 inches
Sullivan County
Monticello, 1.5 inches
Rock Hill, 2 inches
Ulster County
Kingston, 3.5 inches
New Paltz, 3.4 inches
