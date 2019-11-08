Heavy Thunderstorms Will Follow Stretch Of Pleasant Days

A picture-perfect stretch of dry and comfortable days will be followed by a new round of showers and heavy thunderstorms.

The high-pressure system that resulted in a pleasant weekend will hang around for one more day before it gets stormy.

Monday, Aug. 12 will be mostly sunny and again pleasant with a high in the low 80s.

But then the high-pressure system will weaken and veer east, with a low-pressure system moving in.

Tuesday, Aug. 13 will start out mostly cloudy on a day in which the high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

The storm system will arrive after noontime Tuesday, with the potential for severe thunderstorms with heavy rain, damaging winds and flash flooding, the National Weather Service said in a Hazardous Weather Statement issued on Sunday, Aug. 11.

Storm activity will continue throughout the afternoon and evening Tuesday before winding down overnight, at around 2 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14.

There's a chance for more showers through around 8 a.m. Wednesday. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

