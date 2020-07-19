Heat Advisory: Dangerously Hot Conditions Grip Region - Here's When We'll See Some Relief

Steamy, unhealthy, dangerously hot conditions will linger for the next few days with a Heat Advisory in effect for the region.

The advisory, issued by the National Weather Service, is from noon Sunday, July 19 until 8 p.m. Monday, July 20.

Heat indices will climb to the upper 90s throughout the region on Sunday, with parts of interior Connecticut reaching 100. (See first image above.)

On Monday, heat indices will reach 100 for most of the region. (See second image above.)

Sunday will be sunny and Monday will be partly sunny.

"Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors," the Heat Advisory states. "Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.

"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

"Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

"Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

"To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.

"Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency. Call 911."

The heat and humidity probably continue into Tuesday, July 21 with heat indices in the low to mid 90s.

A storm system will bring some relief from the heat on Wednesday, July 22, with the high temperature dropping to the low 80s, starting a pattern of more comfortable weather.

