Halloween Forecast: Will Weather Be A Trick Or Treat?

It will be an unsettled week weather-wise, with precipitation possible on several days.

Here's what to expect, including on Halloween.

Monday, Oct. 28: It will become partly sunny after a cloudy start to the day with a high temperature in the low 60s.

Tuesday, Oct. 29: Cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 60s and a chance of light rain and drizzle.

Wednesday, Oct. 30: Mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 60s. There's a chance for light rain or drizzle, especially in the morning.

Thursday, Oct. 31: Expect showers at times throughout the day and through the evening on Halloween. The high temperature will be in the mid 60s.

Friday, Nov. 1: There will be a damp start to the day with morning showers. The rest of the day will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

