Get Ready For A Wetter, More Unpredictable Winter, NOAA Says In Long-Range Forecast

The winter of 2019-20 should bring more precipitation than normal, while the absence of either El Niño or La Niña will result in greater unpredictability.

That's the long-range forecast by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released on Thursday, Oct. 17, and covering December 2019 through February 2020.

While the El Niño climate pattern often influences the winter, neutral conditions are in place for this winter and expected to persist into the spring.

“Without either El Niño or La Niña conditions, short-term climate patterns like the Arctic Oscillation will drive winter weather and could result in large swings in temperature and precipitation,” said Mike Halpert, deputy director of NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.

Less frigid temperatures are also expected for this region.

Three earlier long-range forecasts called for a snowy and stormy winter in the area.

The Old Farmer's Almanac predicts a "wet and wild" 2019-20 winter in the Northeast marked by "shivers, snowflakes ... and strong storms" with the "snow-verload" affecting mainly northern states in the west and midwest.

The Farmers' Almanac says this region will see "a good amount of snow" with colder-than-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation for the Northeast and warns of “not only a good amount of snow, but also a wintry mix of rain and sleet, especially along the coast.”

For more, see this earlier story: 'Snow-verload' For Parts Of US, 'Wet, Wild' One In This Area

Despite a few cold spells across the Northeast during autumn, winter's chill won't arrive until at least the end of 2019, with its full force holding out until after the new year, AccuWeather.com says in its long-term forecast.

Once the wintry weather gets underway, an active season will be in store, it said.

For more, see this earlier story: Expect Snowy, Stormy Winter, AccuWeather Says

