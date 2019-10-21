Contact Us
Five-Day Forecast: Here's When Rain Will Return

Joe Lombardi
It will be a pleasant week for the most part, with the exception of a relatively brief period early in the week.
It will be a pleasant week for the most part, with the exception of a relatively brief period early in the week. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Monday, Oct. 21 will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a high temperature in the mid 60s.

Clouds will increase overnight and Tuesday, Oct. 22 will be mostly cloudy with a high around 60 degrees.

There will be a chance of rain after noontime before rain becomes like after 9 p.m. Tuesday and continuing through 3 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23.

Skies will clear in the morning Wednesday, leading to a sunny day with a high in the low 60s.

Thursday, Oct. 24 will be sunny with a high in the mid 60s.

Friday, Oct. 25 will be partly sunny with a high in the low 60s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

