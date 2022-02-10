Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Clarkstown Daily Voice

  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
First Snowfall Predictions Released For Possible Super Bowl Sunday Storm

Joe Lombardi
Read More Stories
Areas in light blue are expected to see between 1 to 3 inches of snowfall from the storm moving up the Northeast over the weekend. Areas in light blue are expected to see between 1 to 3 inches of snowfall from the storm moving up the Northeast over the weekend.
Areas in light blue are expected to see between 1 to 3 inches of snowfall from the storm moving up the Northeast over the weekend. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Forecasters are monitoring the potential for a storm Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13 into Valentine's Day on Monday, Feb. 14. Forecasters are monitoring the potential for a storm Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13 into Valentine's Day on Monday, Feb. 14.
Forecasters are monitoring the potential for a storm Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13 into Valentine's Day on Monday, Feb. 14. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

The first snowfall predictions have been released for a potential new winter storm.

The system moving up the Northeast is expected to arrive in this region on Super Bowl Sunday, Feb. 13,

Areas in light blue in the first image above are expected to see between 1 to 3 inches of snowfall, according to AccuWeather.com. Some areas farthest south (in darker blue), could see 3 to 6 inches.

According to the National Weather Service, there will a chance for snow starting in the early morning hours on Sunday, shortly after midnight.

Thursday, Feb. 10 will be partly cloudy and blustery with the high temperature climbing into the mid and upper 40s, according to the National Weather Service. Wind gusts will be as high as 25 miles per hour.

Friday, Feb. 11 will be sunny and breezy with the high temperature in the mid 40s and 20 mph wind gusts.

Saturday, Feb. 12 will see the mildest temperatures in weeks, with the high climbing to the low to mid 50s under partly sunny skies prior to the possible arrival of the potential storm.

There's still uncertainty surrounding the potential strength and track of the storm.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

