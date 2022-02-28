February Ends With Bitter Cold; Will March Come In Like A Lion Or Lamb?

As the calendar flips from February to March, the first days of the new month will have a definite winter feel with cold temperatures and strong winds making it feel like it's in the teens and 20s.

A series of Alberta Clipper systems will affect areas in the region farthest north and inland through midweek, "each time producing a quick burst of snow along the storm track," according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz. (See the image above.)

The final day of February will be sunny and cold on Monday, Feb. 28. The high temperature will be right around the freezing mark with wind-chill values between 10 and 20, according to the National Weather Service.

Tuesday, March 1 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 40s and wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

There will be a chance of showers Tuesday evening, with snow showers and snow squalls possible farther north.

Wednesday, March 2 will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

Thursday, March 3 and Friday, March 4 will both be sunny with temperature in the mid to upper 30s before the next chance for wintry precipitation on Saturday, March 5. It's too early to predict the timing or strength of that potential end-of-week system.

