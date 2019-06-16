Father's Day Marks Start Of Stormy, Unsettled Stretch

Looking for a last-minute Father's Day gift? Any type of rain gear would be a good choice.

Following a pleasant start to the weekend, an unsettled weather pattern has started on Father's Day as a slow-moving cold front has arrived. The stormy weather will last into much of the week.

The timing and amount of rainfall each day remain somewhat uncertain, but there will be clouds and periods of rain over the next several days.

Sunday, June 16, will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

There will be spotty showers during the morning hours with more widespread shower activity after 3 p.m. Isolated thunderstorms will also arrive late in the afternoon and continue through the evening. (See first image above.)

Scattered showers and storms will continue through Sunday evening. Some of the storms will produce locally heavy downpours. Local flooding is possible. (See second image above.)

Showers and isolated storms will continue to start the workweek. Monday, June 17 will be partly sunny with a high around 80 degrees. There's a chance of showers before 9 a.m. More showers, along with a new round of storms, are expected after nightfall.

Tuesday, June 18 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid 70s and more scattered showers and storms expected to arrive after noontime.

