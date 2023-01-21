Fast-Moving Storm Will Bring Mix Of Rain, Sleet, Snow: Here's What's Coming

A fast-moving storm will bring a mix of rain, sleet, and as much as a foot of snow to parts of upstate New York and areas in New England.

The system is on track for Sunday afternoon, Jan. 22 into Monday morning, Jan. 23.

Accumulating snowfall will be in interior portions of the Northeast.

Most of the region will see rainfall from the storm (shown in green in the first image above from AccuWeather.com), with up to about 1 inch possible.

Projections shown in the seccond image above are as follows:

1 to 3 inches (light blue),

3 to 6 inches (Columbia blue),

6 to 12 inches (blue),

12 to 18 inches (purple).

It will be mostly cloudy throughout the day Sunday, with the storm arriving in the late afternoon as rain in most of the region. Those interior areas will see a changeover to sleet and snow after nightfall, according to the National Weather Service.

The storm system is expected to wind down late in the morning or around midday on Monday, with skies gradually clearing on a brisk and breezy day with a high temperature in the upper 30s to low 40s.

