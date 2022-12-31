Fast-Moving New Year's Eve Storm Will Be Followed By Clearing, Then Unsettled Weather Pattern

A fast-moving storm bringing widespread rain and showers will cause slippery, soggy conditions with low visibility at times on New Year's Eve.

The storm will arrive in the afternoon on New Year's Eve day on Saturday, Dec. 31, as a frontal system will trigger the system, the National Weather Service said.

Wet roads and low visibility can pose some problems for motorists and airlines on Saturday as the storm's reach will extend up and down the East Coast, according to AccuWeather.com.

Showers are then expected to taper off in the early morning on New Year's Day, Sunday, Jan. 1, followed by clearing and then mainly sunny skies.

Saturday's temperature should hold steady in the 50- to 55-degree range during the day, and drop only a few degrees overnight.

The high temperature Sunday on New Year's Day will be in the low to mid 50s.

Monday, Jan. 2 will be partly sunny with the high temperature around 50 degrees and calm winds.

Clouds will increase Monday night as an unsettled weather pattern will arrive on Tuesday, Jan. 3, and linger through Wednesday, Jan. 4, and Thursday, Jan. 5, with showers at times all three days with daytime temperatures topping out in the 50s.

