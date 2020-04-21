Eye On The Storm: Strong Cold Front Will Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds

A strong, approaching cold front will trigger a quick-moving round of scattered, severe thunderstorms that will bring gusty winds with gusts up to 50 miles per hour.

Heavy rain, thunder and lightning are expected with small hail possible.

The time frame for the storm is from about 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the land, and a Gale Warning is in effect for the waters in the areas shown in the second image above. Winds will be between 10 and 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

The advisories are in effect from 5 p.m. Tuesday until 2 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.

Up to a quarter-inch of rain is expected with higher amounts in the areas where the storms were heaviest.

Tuesday's high temperature will be in the upper 50s, but the ushering in of the cold front with the storm will lead to a drop in temperatures.

The overnight low temperature Tuesday into Wednesday, April 22 will be just below the freezing mark with wind-chill values between 20 and 30 degrees.

A Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight to 9 a.m. Wednesday for the broad area covered by the wind advisory. Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 26 are expected.

Wednesday will be sunny and breezy with the high temperature around 50 degrees and wind gusts up to around 30 miles an hour.



