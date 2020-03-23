Eye Of The Storm: Here Are Brand-New Snowfall, Rainfall Projections

A storm system bringing accumulating snow to inland areas and rain at times to the entire region has arrived.

Precipitation arrived as light, wet snow north of I-287 and the Merritt Parkway and as rain farther south just before daybreak on Monday, March 23.

After a lull later in the morning, precipitation will return around 2 p.m. As the temperature will be above freezing south of I-84, it will be rain.

For snowfall and rainfall projections, see the first and second images above.

But north of I-84, anywhere from 2 to 6 inches is expected with locally higher amounts. (See third image above.)

For a look at counties where winter storm warnings (pink) and winter weather advisories (purple) are in effect from 2 p.m. Monday, March 23 until 4 a.m. Tuesday, March 24 is shown in the fourth image above. Projected storm arrival times are shown in the fourth image above.

The chance for precipitation will end just after midnight on Tuesday, March 24 before skies become mostly sunny with the high temperature climbing into the low to mid 50s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

