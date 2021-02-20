Endless Winter's Not Over Yet: Here's What To Expect From Next Storm System

It's been an endless winter, and it's not over yet.

For starters, the slow-moving late-week storm system that arrived on Thursday, Feb. 18 delivered a parting shot to parts of the region with a surprising new round of light snow on Saturday morning, Feb. 20, causing slippery travel conditions.

Skies will clear though, leading to a mostly sunny day on Saturday, Feb. 20 with a high temperature in the low 30s, and wind-chill values in the teens.

It will remain clear and cold overnight and on Sunday, Feb. 21, which will also be sunny with a high temperature in the low 30s and wind-chill values again in the teens.

Clouds will thicken overnight ahead of the next storm system which is expected to arrive overnight Sunday into Monday, Feb. 22.

After a round of light snow until mid-morning, precipitation is expected to change to a mix of rain and snow late in the morning, and then, as the high temperature in the upper 30s, to all rain in the afternoon.

Snowfall accumulation is expected to be limited to an inch or less before the changeover. Some areas farther north and inland could see between 1 and 3 inches of snow.

The high temperature could climb past the 40-degree mark on Tuesday, Feb. 23, which will be partly sunny.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

