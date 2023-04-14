Dramatic Change In Weather Pattern Could Bring Some Snow To Parts Of Northeast

A summer preview with temperatures topping out around the upper 80s will be followed by a dramatic change in the weather pattern that will include scattered thunderstorms and then a chance for snow in some spots in the Northeast.

Conditions will remain warm and dry Friday, April 14 with continued low relative humidity, with the high temperature in the mid to upper 80s, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will begin to plunge from west to east as an unsettled stretch begins on Saturday, April 15, which will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the mid-60s.

Showers will be possible during the morning and afternoon, with rain becoming likely and accompanied by scattered thunderstorms in the late afternoon through the evening.

Sunday, April 16 will be cloudy once again, with a chance for showers, mainly in the morning. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

About half of an inch of precipitation is possible during the weekend.

It will remain unsettled on Monday, April 17 with showers at times and a high temperature in the mid-60s.

In some pockets of the Northeast wind-chill values fall to around the freezing mark overnight Monday into Tuesday, April 18, and Tuesday into Wednesday, April 19, snow showers are possible. (Areas marked in pink in the image above from AccuWeather.com.)

Despite the brief summer preview, temperatures for the rest of the month into May should be more seasonable.

"Since the persistent area of high pressure along the southern Atlantic coast is likely to be hacked down, warmups, like the long-duration one from this week, will be non-existent," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said. "Any warmups into early May will be limited to just ahead of new surges of chilly air."

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.