Developing Storm Will End Long Stretch Of Dry Days

A long stretch of dry days that has extended through Hanukkah and Christmas will end as a new storm system sweeps through the area.

The storm will arrive on Sunday, Dec. 29, likely in the afternoon. Since the high temperature will be around 50 degrees, precipitation will be all rain. Rain could be heavy at times with gusty winds and slippery travel possible. (See first image above.)

Rain becomes likely Sunday night and through the overnight, with the low temperature in the low 40s.

The storm will kick into high gear on Monday, Dec. 30 with rain likely during the day with the high temperature in the low 50s.

The storm will finally taper off Monday night, leading to a mostly sunny New Year's Eve on Tuesday, Dec. 31, with the high temperature in the low 40s.

Christmas Day, Wednesday, Dec. 25, will also be sunny with the high temperature in the low 40s. (See second image above.) Clouds will increase overnight with a low temperature in the upper 20s.

Thursday, Dec. 26 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 40 degrees and the wind-chill factor between 25 and 35 degrees. The overnight low temperature will be in the low 30s, leading to a chance for snow in areas farthest north and inland overnight, with a chance of rain elsewhere.

The chance for precipitation will carry over into the daylight hours of Friday morning, Dec. 27 before the high temperature will rise to the upper 40s in the afternoon. The overnight low will be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday, Dec. 28 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the upper 40s.

