Dangerous Heat: Power Companies Brace For Surge In Energy Consumption

Get set for the most extreme days in the first heat wave of 2019 as power companies are bracing for a surge in energy consumption.

An Excessive Heat Warning is in until 8 p.m. Sunday, July 21 with heat index values (the combination of the high temperature and humidity) up to around 110 degrees on Saturday, July 20 and around 105 degrees for Sunday.

An Air Quality Alert is in effect from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Saturday, July 20 will be the hottest day of the heavy way, which began on Friday, July 19. The high temperature around 97 degrees and plenty of sunshine. For a look at maximum high heat indexes throughout the region see the first image above. There will be little relief overnight with the low temperature holding steady at around 80 degrees.

Sunday, July 21 will be mostly sunny and hot, with a high temperature near 95 degrees. (See second image above for maximum high heat indexes.)

A storm system that will move through Sunday afternoon and evening will bring some relief from the heat.

Monday, July 22 will be mostly cloudy and not as hot with the high temperature around 85 degrees with showers and thunderstorms during the day and at night ushering in a cold front that will bring relief from the heat.

