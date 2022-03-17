Contact Us
Weather

Damp, Dreary St. Patrick's Day Will Be Followed By Larger Storm System

Joe Lombardi
A radar image of the region at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, March 17.
A radar image of the region at around 8:15 a.m. Thursday, March 17. Photo Credit: National Weather Service

A damp and dreary St. Patrick's Day will be followed by a larger storm system as the weekend arrives.

Thursday, March 17 has stated out with dense fog that will linger for several hours.

"Motorists can expect sudden changes in visibility in foggy areas," the National Weather Service said in a statement issued early Thursday morning. "Use low beam highlights and increase the distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you."

It will be cloudy throughout the day with rain becoming likely after noon and continuing at times through the middle of the evening Thursday. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s.

Skies will gradually clear overnight into Friday, March 18.

Friday will start off with patchy morning fog before skies become mostly sunny and the mercury edges past the 70-degree mark in much of the region.

Skies will thicken in the evening as the new storm system will move in overnight Friday into Saturday, March 19 and linger throughout the day and into the evening on Saturday. 

The second half of the weekend will be dry and pleasant with mostly sunny skies on Sunday, March 20 and a high temperature in the mid 50s.

