Damp Day Will Be Followed By Clearing, With Uncertain Outlook For Mother's Day

Joe Lombardi
There will be showers at times during the day on Wednesday, May 4 with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

An top-turvy weather pattern will see swings between periods of wet weather and clearing with some uncertainty as to what's in store on Mother's Day.

"A train of storms that is crossing the country this week will bring an unsettled stretch of weather to the Northeast, and AccuWeather meteorologists say the caboose of the storm train will end up putting a significant damper on at least part of Mother’s Day weekend in the region," according to AccuWeather.com.

There will be showers at times during the day on Wednesday, May 4 with a chance for afternoon thunderstorms, the National Weather Service says.

Most of the precipitation will be through the morning and into the mid afternoon Wednesday before gradually tapering off later in the afternoon and evening.

Then comes a true springlike, mostly sunny day on Thursday, May 5 with the mercury climbing to a high of around 70 degrees.

Clouds return on Friday, May 6, with a high temperature around 60 degrees, and the chance for rain starting in the mid-afternoon and lasting into the evening.

The week will wrap up with a raw and mostly cloudy day on Saturday, March 7, with temperatures topping off in the mid 50s and periods of rain at times.

The current outlook by the National Weather Service predicts clearing on Mother's Day, Sunday, May 8 with a high temperature around 60 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds.

But any change in timing for the system bringing rain on Saturday could affect Sunday's outlook.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

