Cold Air Mass With Gusty Winds Will Make It Feel More Like March As First Day Of May Nears

Joe Lombardi
A look at the cold air mass that is making it feel more like March than just days away from the first day of May. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Snow accumulations through Thursday, April 28 will generally range from 1 to 3 inches across the higher elevations of the Adirondack, Berkshire, Green, and White mountains. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

Don't adjust your calendar. We really are just a few days away from the first day of May.

But it will feel more like March as the month of April comes to a close with strong winds triggering the blustery stretch.

"As colder air streams southward from Canada into the Northeast, there will likely be an uptick in winds across the region," according to AccuWeather.com. (See the first image above.)

Snow accumulations through Thursday, April 28 will generally range from 1 to 3 inches across the higher elevations of the Adirondack, Berkshire, Green, and White mountains, says AccuWeather.com. (See the second image above.)

The combination of relative humidity values dropping to 20 to 25 percent and frequent wind gust to 25 to 35 miles per hour with occasional gusts up to 40 mph will contribute to an elevated risk of fire spread on Thursday, the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday, April 29 will see a mix of sun and clouds with the high temperature in the mid to upper 50s both days, but those strong winds and powerful gusts making it feel colder, including as low as the teens and 20s overnight in some spots, the National Weather Service says.

Temperatures will slowly become more seasonable over the weekend, with a high in the low 60s on Saturday, April 30 before the mercury climbs to near 70 on Sunday, May 1 under mainly sunny skies both days.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

