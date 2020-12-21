Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Christmas Eve Storm To Bring Drenching Rain, Strong Winds Followed By Snow Chance On Christmas

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the arrival of the storm system on Christmas Eve Day, Thursday, Dec. 24. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the potential for flooding Thursday night, Dec. 24 into Friday, Dec. 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Locally damaging wind gusts will bring the risk of power outages on Thursday night, Dec. 24 into Friday, Dec. 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at areas where there could be some snow on Christmas Day, Friday, Dec. 25. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A potent system will sweep through the area on Christmas Eve, bringing drenching rain, thunderstorms, and damaging winds that could cause power outages, followed by a chance for some snow on Christmas Day.

"Ahead of the storm, milder air and a lot of moisture will surge northward along with gusty winds," AccuWeather Meteorologist Jessica Storm said. "The storm will tap into all this moisture to spread drenching rain across a large swath of the East."

A new round of snowfall is possible before the late-week storm with light snow possible any time between around 9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 21 into around 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22. Little to no accumulation is expected.

Monday will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 30s.

Tuesday will gradually become partly sunny with a high temperature in the low 40s.

Ahead of the arrival of the storm, Wednesday, Dec. 23 will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the upper 30s.

Thursday will be cloudy and warmer, with the high temperature in the low 50s.

Showers will become likely after noontime Thursday. It will be very windy with periods of rain throughout the day and evening. (See the first image above.)

The combination of rain and snowmelt may lead to flooding, the National Weather Service said.  (See the second image above.)

Locally damaging wind gusts will bring the risk of power outages on Christmas Eve into Christmas Day morning.  (See the first third above.)

More showers are likely at times until noontime on Christmas, followed by a chance of rain and light snow. (See the fourth image above.)

It will gradually become partly sunny in the afternoon with a high temperature around 40. 

There will be a chance for snow showers Christmas evening, mainly before midnight.

The overnight low temperature will drop into the mid 20s, leading to a much colder day on Saturday, Dec. 26, which will be mostly sunny with the high temperature in the low 30s.

There is still some uncertainty surrounding the strength and track of the storm system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.