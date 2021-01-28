Chances Increase For Potentially Major Snowstorm To End January, Start February

The chances have increased for a potentially major snowstorm that will end the month of January and usher in February, bringing a half-foot or more of accumulation.

The storm moving west to east is expected to arrive on Sunday, Jan. 31, and linger into Tuesday, Feb. 2. (See the first image above.)

The National Weather Service in a Hazardous Weather Outlook statement issued early Thursday morning, Jan. 28 that the storm could bring 6 or more inches of snow to the area late Sunday night into Tuesday.

'Strong Northeast winds, coastal flooding, and beach erosion will be possible," the statement said. "At this time, there remains a fair amount of uncertainty with the low track and timing to be specific with details."

A blast of Arctic air will precede the storm. (See the second and third images above.)

Thursday, Jan. 28 will start out mostly cloudy before skies clear in the afternoon on a breezy day with a high temperature around 30 degrees and wind-chill values between 10 and 15 degrees. Wind gusts will be as high as 30 miles per hour in some parts of the region.

The temperature will plummet to the low teens overnight with wind-chill values between -5 and 5.

Friday, Jan. 29 will be mostly sunny, blustery, and cold. The high temperature will only in the low to mid 20s with wind speed between 18 and 25 mph. Wind chill values will be between -10 and zero degrees.

Saturday, Jan. 30 will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid 30s.

Sunday will start out partly sunny before clouds thicken by midday, followed by a chance for snow. The high temperature will only be around 32 degrees.

According to current models, the storm system is expected to develop Sunday night.

"How much snow falls from the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians to New England may depend on whether the storm re-strengthens or a secondary storm forms along the Atlantic coast on Monday," AccuWeather Forecasting Manager Dan DePodwin said.

"A stronger storm or near-coast secondary storm would have the potential to bring heavy snow to the Northeast while a weaker storm or no secondary storm might only bring light and easily managed precipitation."

It's too early to predict more precise snowfall accumulation totals as there is uncertainty surrounding the track and strength of the early-week storm system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

