Chance For Showers, Thunderstorms Coming To Area After Long Stretch Of Dry Days

A days-long stretch of dry weather will come to an end with a round of showers and thunderstorms.

Here's the five-day forecast:

Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 70s. Winds will be calm.

Friday, May 21: Partly sunny with a high in the upper 70s. There will be a chance of showers overnight.

Saturday, May 22: It will be a mostly cloudy day with a slight chance of showers in the morning followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noontime, continuing through the evening. Saturday's high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

Sunday, May 23: Skies will clear and temperatures will climb into the mid 80s on a mostly sunny day.

Tuesday, May 24: It will be partly sunny with temperature more seasonable, with the high in the low 70s.

