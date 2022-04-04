Brisk, Dry Start To Workweek Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern

A dry start to the workweek will be followed by an unsettled stretch of weather in the region.

Mostly sunny skies on Monday, April 4 will give way to increasing clouds on a day in which the high temperature will be in the low to mid 50s.

"High and mid level clouds will start to stream in during the afternoon as an upper level disturbance moves across," the National Weather Service said.

Tuesday, April 5 will be partly sunny for most of the day, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

The unsettled stretch will then arrive early Tuesday evening in the form of rain which will become steady later in the evening.

Rain will continue at times overnight and through the mid-afternoon on Wednesday, April 6, which will see a high temperature in the low 50s.

Thursday, April 7 will be cloudy with showers likely at times and a high temperature in the low 50s. There will be more on-and-off showers through the overnight hours.

There will finally be some peeks of sun on Friday, April 8, but there will still a chance for more showers and a high temperature of around 60 degrees.

Look for more of the same on Saturday, April 9, with partly sunny skies, a high in the upper 50s, and a chance for more showers.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.