Brief Dry Stretch Will Be Followed By New Storm System: Here's What To Expect

Following soaking rain in the first half of the weekend, it will be clear and dry to start out the week before a stretch of unsettled weather arrives, marked by a new storm system.

The high temperature on Sunday, Dec. 4 will be in the mid 40s with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service.

Clouds will increase on Monday, Dec. 5 before the new system arrives overnight, with rain and showers at times on Tuesday, Dec. 6, and into Wednesday, Dec. 7. Precipitation will gradually end from west to east during the afternoon and evening Wednesday.

Without cold air in place, the storm "will produce mainly rain," according to AccuWeather.com. "

It will stay dry on Monday with mostly sunny skies, a high temperature in the mid 40s, and calm winds.

Skies will become cloudy overnight as the storm system moves in, with rain at times during the day and evening on Tuesday. The high temperature will climb into the low to mid 50s Tuesday.

Rain will continue Wednesday, with a high temperature in the mid 50s before the system slowly pushes out, though there could be scattered rain and showers at times Wednesday evening.

All told, about an inch-and-a-half of rainfall is expected from the system. Locally higher amounts are possible.

Skies will become partly sunny on Thursday, Dec. 8 with a high temperature around 50 degrees.

