Big Change In Weather Pattern In Store For Second Half Of Weekend: Here's What's Coming

A dry, blustery start to the weekend will be followed by a big in the weather pattern.

Saturday, April 2 will be mostly sunny but brisk with a high temperature in the low 50s and wind-chill values between 25 and 30 degrees in the morning before winds diminish by afternoon.

Clouds will increase during the night, leading to a much different story for the second half of the week.

Sunday, April 3 will be mostly cloudy, with rain arriving in the late afternoon. Up to a half-inch is possible before the system winds down in the middle of the evening.

Skies will gradually clear overnight heading into Monday, April 4, which will be mostly sunny with a high temperature in the mid 50s.

Tuesday, April 5 will be partly sunny and a bit more seasonable temperature-wise, with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

