Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming After Stretch Of Pleasant Days

There will be a big change in the weather pattern after a stretch of comfortable and pleasant days.

A surge of warm air and humidity will arrive later this week, serving as a reminder that it's still summer -- albeit late summer.

Autumn begins on Monday, Sept. 23.

We'll see dry and settled conditions in the area to start the week, as far north, Hurricane Dorian finally heads out to sea, moving off the southeastern Canadian coastline.

The change will come at midweek thanks to a storm system moving into the Northeast from the Midwest.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect and when:

Sunday, Sept. 8: Most cloudy with the high temperature in the mid 70s.

Monday, Sept. 9: Partly sunny with the high temperature around 70.

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Mostly sunny with a high in mid 70s.

Wednesday, Sept. 11: The warmer air arrives on a partly sunny day that will see the high temperature climb to the mid 80s. Showers and storms will move through starting after noontime. Scattered storms will continue in the evening and overnight.

Thursday, Sept. 12: The warm air remains with the high temperature in the low to mid 80s on a partly sunny day. There will be a chance for showers before noon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.