Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming After Stretch Of Pleasant Days

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
A look at the warm and humid weather pattern.
A look at the warm and humid weather pattern. Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com

There will be a big change in the weather pattern after a stretch of comfortable and pleasant days.

A surge of warm air and humidity will arrive later this week, serving as a reminder that it's still summer -- albeit late summer.

Autumn begins on Monday, Sept. 23.

We'll see dry and settled conditions in the area to start the week, as far north, Hurricane Dorian finally heads out to sea, moving off the southeastern Canadian coastline.

The change will come at midweek thanks to a storm system moving into the Northeast from the Midwest.

Here's a day-by-day look at what to expect and when:

Sunday, Sept. 8: Most cloudy with the high temperature in the mid 70s.

Monday, Sept. 9: Partly sunny with the high temperature around 70.

Tuesday, Sept. 10: Mostly sunny with a high in mid 70s.

Wednesday, Sept. 11: The warmer air arrives on a partly sunny day that will see the high temperature climb to the mid 80s. Showers and storms will move through starting after noontime. Scattered storms will continue in the evening and overnight.

Thursday, Sept. 12: The warm air remains with the high temperature in the low to mid 80s on a partly sunny day. There will be a chance for showers before noon.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.