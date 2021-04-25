Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming After Storm Systems Pushes Off Coast

Get set for a big change in the weather pattern after a quick-moving storm system pushes out of the coast.

The storm, which brought periods of heavy rain, will wind down by around midday Sunday, April 25, followed by a period of scattered showers. A total of between a half-inch to an inch of rainfall is expected. (See the first image above.)

The high temperature will be in the low 60s Sunday.

A chance of showers will remain through mid-afternoon Sunday before skies slowly start to clear and conditions improve Sunday night as an area of high pressure arrives, leading to dry, breezy conditions to start the work week, followed by a big warmup. (Click on the second image above.)

Wind strength will be up to 20 miles per hour overnight.

Monday, April 26 will be sunny with the high temperature again in the low 60s. The strong winds out of the Northwest will continue, with gusts as high as 30 mph during the day.

Temperatures will rise as the week progresses, to around 70 degrees on Tuesday, April 27, and then the low 80s on Wednesday, April 28, with a mix of sun and clouds both days.

