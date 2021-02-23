Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees Slight Uptick Positive-Test Rate; New Breakdown By County
Weather

Big Change In Weather Pattern Coming After Icy, Snowy Stretch

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
There will be scattered rain and snow showers on Tuesday, Feb. 23. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Temperatures will finally climb over the 40-degree mark in the middle of this week. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

Just when you thought there could be "snow" more, a new round of snow and rain showers is possibly on Tuesday, Feb. 23.

But the temperature will be just above freezing during the window for precipitation from mid-morning to the early afternoon, so any snow will not accumulate on surfaces.

Tuesday's high temperature could finally top the 40-degree mark under mostly cloudy skies.

Then -- at long last -- will come a much-welcomed change in the weather pattern in the form of milder temperatures and clear skies.

Wednesday, Feb. 24 will be mostly sunny and feel a bit like early spring, with the high temperature climbing to the upper 40s, allowing for some melting of the mounds of snow.

It will be a bit cooler on Thursday, Feb. 25, with a high temperature of around 40 degrees, but more sunny skies.

It will remain sunny on Friday, Feb. 26 with a high in the mid to upper 30s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.