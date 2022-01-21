As Major Storm Takes Aim On Parts Of East Coast, Here's What's In Store For This Region

As a major winter storm takes aim on parts of the East Coast, a bitter blast of Arctic air accompanied by strong winds will make it feel like it's around zero in this region.

Friday, Jan. 21 will become mostly sunny with a high temperature in the low 20s and wind-chill values between zero and 10 degrees as winds gust up to 20 miles per hour. (See the first image above.)

"Be sure to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves to minimize exposure to the wind," the National Weather Service said in a Special Weather Statement issued early Friday morning.

The storm Friday into Saturday, Jan. 22 is now projected to track well south and east of this region.

Some areas in Virginia and North Carolina are expected to see 6 to 12 inches of accumulation. For projections, click on the second image above.

Saturday, Jan. 22 will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 20s and wind-chill values between -10 and zero degrees.

Sunday, Jan. 23 will be partly sunny with a high around 30 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

