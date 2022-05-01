Arrival Of Unsettled Pattern Will Bring Rounds Of Wet Weather

A sunny, dry weekend will be followed by an unsettled stretch that will include separate rounds of wet weather.

"An active weather pattern and lot of fluctuation in the position of the jet stream is expected across the East in the coming week, allowing for a new storm to push through every few days," said AccuWeather.com Meteorologist Renee Duff.

Sunday, May 1 will be clear throughout the morning and afternoon with more seasonable temperatures. The high will reach the mid 60s.

Though winds will be light and variable, low humidity will lead to an elevated risk of fire growth, the National Weather Service said.

The week's first storm system will arrive overnight into Monday morning, May 2, bringing showers at times that will last through the early afternoon.

Monday will be cloudy and cooler with a high temperature in the low 50s.

Tuesday, May 3 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature around 60 degrees.

A stronger storm system is on track to arrive overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, May 4, leading to a wet and dreary day with rain and showers at times Wednesday and a high temperature in the mid to upper 50s.

Following a true springlike, mostly sunny day on Thursday, May 5 with a high temperature around 70 degrees, the workweek will wrap up with yet another chance for rain on Friday, May 6.

