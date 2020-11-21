Arrival Of Cold Front Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern

A cold front that will move across the region midway through the weekend will bring about a big change in the weather pattern.

Mild air will linger on Saturday, Nov. 21, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

The cold front will arrive Saturday evening, with the overnight low temperature falling to the mid 30s.

Sunday, Nov. 22 will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

A storm system will arrive Sunday afternoon, bringing showers that will linger through the evening and into Monday, Nov. 23.

Showers will taper off later Monday morning and skies will gradually clear after noontime. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s on a breezy day with wind strength of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 mph.

