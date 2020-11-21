Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Weather

Arrival Of Cold Front Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Rain will move in at the tail-end of the weekend.
Rain will move in at the tail-end of the weekend. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A cold front that will move across the region midway through the weekend will bring about a big change in the weather pattern.

Mild air will linger on Saturday, Nov. 21, which will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the upper 50s.

The cold front will arrive Saturday evening, with the overnight low temperature falling to the mid 30s.

Sunday, Nov. 22 will be mostly cloudy and cooler with a high temperature in the mid 40s.

A storm system will arrive Sunday afternoon, bringing showers that will linger through the evening and into Monday, Nov. 23.

Showers will taper off later Monday morning and skies will gradually clear after noontime. The high temperature will be in the mid 50s on a breezy day with wind strength of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 mph. 

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.