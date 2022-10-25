Areas Of Interest In Atlantic Being Monitored As Hurricane Season Nears Final Month

Multiple areas of interest in the Atlantic basin are being closely monitored by forecasters as the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season nears its final month.

Lisa is the next name on the list that meteorologists are using to name tropical storms for the hurricane season, which ends on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

Showers and thunderstorms have decreased in association with a well-defined area of low pressure located just west-northwest of Bermuda, the NOAA National Hurricane Center said on Tuesday, Oct. 25. (See the image above.)

AccuWeather.com is referring to the system as a tropical rainstorm and said it is likely to graze New England.

"Environmental conditions are becoming less conducive for development, and the chance of this system becoming a short-lived tropical depression appears to be decreasing," the center said.

In the southwestern Atlantic, an area of low pressure is expected to form midway between Puerto Rico and Bermuda in a couple of days.

"Thereafter, environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual subtropical development of this system while it meanders over the southwestern Atlantic through the weekend," the Hurricane Center said.

In the eastern Caribbean, an area of low pressure could form by early this weekend, said the center, which noted that "environmental conditions are forecast to be conducive for gradual development as the low drifts westward or west-northwestward over the eastern Caribbean this weekend."

