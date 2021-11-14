Alberta Clipper System Expected To Bring Up To Half-Foot Of Snow To Parts Of Northeast

Contact Us
A look at areas expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snowfall (darker blue) Sunday night, Nov. 14 into Monday, Nov. 15, and other areas where 1 to 3 inches of accumulation (light blue) is projected. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
A look at the different types of precipitation expected in the Northeast Sunday night, Nov. 14 into Monday morning, Nov. 15, with areas farther south and east expected to see showers. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

The first measurable snowfall is expected in several areas in the Northeast overnight, with up to a half-foot of accumulation expected in some spots from a new storm system.

The time frame for snowfall is after nightfall on Sunday, Nov. 14 into Monday morning, Nov. 15.

"While portions of the Northeast have already witnessed snowflakes flying this fall, a quick-hitting Alberta clipper system will likely bring the first round of snow that will actually stick to the ground," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Areas expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snowfall are shown in darker blue in the image above, along with other areas where 1 to 3 inches of accumulation (light blue) is projected.

Rain and snow showers are expected for the rest of the region. (Areas shown in green and pink by clicking on the second image above.)

"Snow lovers living along the I-95 corridor will either have to continue to wait or make the drive to higher terrain in order to see snow, as temperatures will be too high and the amount of available moisture will be limited," Buckingham said.

Albany and Binghamton are among the larger cities expected to see accumulating snowfall from the system.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.