Alberta Clipper System Expected To Bring Up To Half-Foot Of Snow To Parts Of Northeast

The first measurable snowfall is expected in several areas in the Northeast overnight, with up to a half-foot of accumulation expected in some spots from a new storm system.

The time frame for snowfall is after nightfall on Sunday, Nov. 14 into Monday morning, Nov. 15.

"While portions of the Northeast have already witnessed snowflakes flying this fall, a quick-hitting Alberta clipper system will likely bring the first round of snow that will actually stick to the ground," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham.

Areas expected to see 3 to 6 inches of snowfall are shown in darker blue in the image above, along with other areas where 1 to 3 inches of accumulation (light blue) is projected.

Rain and snow showers are expected for the rest of the region. (Areas shown in green and pink by clicking on the second image above.)

"Snow lovers living along the I-95 corridor will either have to continue to wait or make the drive to higher terrain in order to see snow, as temperatures will be too high and the amount of available moisture will be limited," Buckingham said.

Albany and Binghamton are among the larger cities expected to see accumulating snowfall from the system.

