After Ida: Three Possible Tropical Systems Churning In Atlantic Basin

The National Hurricane Center says it's watching three areas of what it calls "potential development" in the Atlantic Basin that could become tropical systems in the coming days.

The first is a tropical wave and an upper-level trough producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over portions of Central America, southeastern Mexico, and the adjacent waters of the northwestern Caribbean Sea and the southern Gulf of Mexico.

A tropical depression is likely to form on Sunday, Sept. 12, or Monday, Sept. 13 while the disturbance moves northwestward and then northward near the coast of northeastern Mexico, the National Hurricane Center said.

"It has a high (70 percent) chance of formation during the next 48 hours and a high (80 percent) chance during the next five days," the center noted.

By late this weekend, heavy rain will likely reach portions of the western Gulf Coast, including coastal Texas and Louisiana through the middle of next week.

"Localized significant rainfall amounts will be possible, potentially resulting in areas of flash and urban flooding," the center added.

The second area being monitored is a tropical wave that continues to produce a concentrated area of showers and thunderstorms just southeast of the Cabo Verde Islands.

"Environmental conditions appear generally conducive for gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this weekend or early next week while the system moves westward over the far eastern Atlantic," The National Hurricane Center said.

The third area being watched is another tropical wave that is expected to move off the west coast of Africa in a few days.

"Some development of this system will be possible through the middle of next week while it moves westward across the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean," the National Hurricane Center noted.

