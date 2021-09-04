After Ida: New Chance For Thunderstorms During Labor Day Weekend

Contact Us
Flu Shot Protects Against Severe COVID-19 Effects, Study Finds
A stretch of dry days after Ida wreaked havoc on the region is expected to end Sunday, Sept. 5 with spotty showers and thunderstorms.
The days after Ida have been mercifully dry, but the precipitation-free stretch should come to an end during Labor Day Weekend.

But the weekend will start out in an almost fall-like fashion, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures on Saturday, Sept. 4, which will be mostly sunny with high temperatures ranging from the mid to upper 70s.

"Following the steam bath weather conditions from August, it should feel refreshing into this weekend," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said. "People will be able to turn off the air conditioners and open the windows."

Clouds will increase on Sunday morning, Sept. 5, followed by a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noontime. The daytime high will be in the low to mid 70s.

The chance for showers and storms increases Sunday night.

"Rainfall from an approaching cold front is not expected to be heavy enough to spark new flooding concerns from later this weekend to early next week, and rivers and streams should be back in their banks by that time," Douty said.

But then, after a mostly cloudy start to Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 6, skies will gradually clear and it will become sunny in the afternoon with a high temperature in the mid 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

