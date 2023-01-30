Accumulating Snow Possible In Parts Of Northeast From Quick-Moving System

A quick-moving system is expected to bring precipitation to the Northeast, with snowfall possible in some areas farthest north and inland.

After a mostly sunny start to the day on Monday, Jan. 30, skies have been cloudy in the afternoon.

The temperature, which reached a high in the upper 40s, will drop rapidly in the evening and through the overnight into Tuesday morning, Jan. 31.

Precipitation is expected to be scattered and begin mainly later in the evening Monday, with areas farther south seeing scattered showers before the system moves out before daybreak Tuesday.

Some spots in upstate New York and northern New England could see 1 to 2 inches of snowfall from the system. (See the image above from the National Weather Service.)

In those areas, slippery travel is possible.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and markedly colder with the high temperature holding steady in the low to mid 30s.

The high temperature on Wednesday, Feb. 1 will hover right around the freezing mark with mostly sunny skies.

It will be continued cold on Thursday, with a high temperature in the mid to upper 30s.

