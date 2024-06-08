Fair 67°

Weather 'May Be A Little Annoying' After Pleasant Start To Weekend: 5-Day Forecast

A dry and pleasant start to the weekend will be followed by the arrival of a system that will bring widespread showers with rain and scattered thunderstorms in some spots.

Rain, showers, and scattered thunderstorms will move in starting in the weekend's second half.

 Photo Credit: AccuWeather.com
Joe Lombardi
According to the National Weather Service, Saturday, June 8, will be mostly sunny, with comfortable temperatures topping out in the mid-70s.

But clouds will increase Saturday evening as unsettled conditions will arrive on Sunday, June 9, and linger into Monday, June 10.

"The weather may be a little annoying for those with outdoor plans in parts of the Northeast (from Sunday to Monday)," said AccuWeather On-Air Meteorologist Ariella Scalese. "A shower will pass through; it's dry for a bit, then it showers again."

Sunday will be partly sunny for much of the day amid the scattered precipitation. The high temperature will be in the upper 70s.

While precipitation will be possible in spots on Monday, it will be a mainly dry day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures topping out in the mid-70s.

It will be mostly sunny Tuesday, June 11, with highs again in the mid-70s.

It will be warmer on Wednesday, June 12 with temperatures climbing to the low to mid-80s amid mainly sunny skies.

