'We Specialize In Burgers, Shakes, Fries': Burger Joint Expands In North Jersey

Burgerstrausse, which has been a hit with burger aficionados since it opened in Clifton, is opening a second location in East Rutherford.

Edwin Decena, who runs Burgerstrausse, said he feels East Rutherford is ready for a burger joint of its own.

"We offer old school American comfort," Decena said. "we're no frills, no gimmicks, no specialty orders. We specialize in burgers, shakes and fries."

Decena said Burgerstrausse is committed to serving the finest ingredients and the highest quality burgers. All of their meat is sourced and the fries are hand cut.

"It's an old school approach to fast food," Decena said. "We're giving you a good home cooked meal."

Fans of Burgerstrausse in Clifton will be relieved to find out Decena isn't planning on changing anything about his new location. Decena, who lives in Rutherford, said people who live closer to the East Rutherford location are very excited to be closer to home.

Burgerstrausse is also committed to being a part of the East Rutherford community, Decena said, including curating and hosting artwork from local artists.

"We want to be a place you think of when you mention East Rutherford," Decena, who likes a cheeseburger with grilled onions and pickles, said. "I want someone to say 'oh Burgerstrausse is there.'"

