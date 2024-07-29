A Few Clouds 76°

Vintage Plane Involved In Air Show Mid-Air Collision Crash Lands In Trees In Hudson Valley

Officials are investigating following a mid-air collision during an air show in the Hudson Valley.

The Bucker Jungman&nbsp;

 Photo Credit: Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome
The incident occurred in Dutchess County around 3:30 p.m., Sunday, July 28, in the area of the Old Rhinebeck Aerodrome in Rhinebeck.

According to the Red Hook Fire Company, two planes that participated in the air show at the Aerodrome were involved in the collision. 

The department said one plane landed safely at the Aerodrome, and the other one crashed nearby. 

Michael Fischer, secretary of the Aerodrom Board, said the plane, a Bucker Jungman from the 1930s, was piloted by David Prost, who, after the wings "touched," headed for a bank of trees to make a crash landing.

The second pilot, Brad Gould, and Prost were not injured in the incident, although Prost is "sore."

Medical personnel evaluated both pilots at the scene, and neither was transported to the hospital.

He added that because all stunts or formations are flown away from any spectators, none were injured during the incident.

Responding to the scene included:

  • The New York State Police
  • Red Hook Police Department 
  • Northern Dutchess paramedics

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the scene was turned over to the New York State Police, who are investigating.

The Federal Aviation Authority was alerted and is expected to be on the scene Monday, July 29. 

