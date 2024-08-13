Hudson Valley Man Killed After Crashing SUV Into Guardrail

The incident occurred in Orange County at 7:50 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10, on Route 17 westbound near Exit 122 in Wallkill.

According to Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police, arriving troopers found a 2020 Chevrolet SUV crashed into the center median with the driver, identified as Arthur Anderson, age 53, of Middletown, unconscious and entrapped in the vehicle.

Wallkill EMS and Mechanicstown Fire Department extricated Anderson from the vehicle, and he was transported to Garnet Health Medical Center in Wallkill, where he was pronounced dead, Nevel said.

This investigation is ongoing.

