Victim In Fatal Crash At Shopping Center In Hudson Valley ID'd As HS Student

The incident happened just after midnight on Saturday, July 13, in New Rochelle at the Horseshoe Shopping Center at 1062 Wilmot Road.

Officers arrived on the scene and found a 2019 Honda Accord completely on fire.

The sole occupant in the vehicle was found in the driver's seat deceased, according to Captain J. Collins Coyne, the commander of the New Rochelle Police Department Criminal Investigations Division.

New Rochelle firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.

New Rochelle Police Accident Investigators responded to the scene for further investigation.

In a statement, Iona Preparatory School in New Rochelle said that the victim was a sophomore at the all-boys school. His name has not yet been released.

"We will be praying for his family and friends in the days ahead, and our school counseling team is available to his classmates and all parents looking to talk with their children about such delicate matters," the statement said.

The investigation is ongoing.

