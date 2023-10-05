Veterans' Hotel Rooms Canceled To Make Room For Migrants Ahead Of Army-Navy Game In MA: Report

The cancellations were made at three hotels owned by Giri Hotel Management, where veterans attending the iconic game's debut at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts on Saturday, Dec. 9 had been hoping to stay afterward, according to a report by CBS News from Thursday, Oct. 5.

When travel agent Mark Mansbach learned from his clients that the rooms had been canceled, he decided to call the hotels to find out why. In response, he received a statement from Giri Hotel Management that said they were leasing out rooms to the state of Massachusetts for refugees, the news outlet reported.

At least 70 of Mansbach's clients were affected by this decision, which was made in order for the hotels to house migrants under the Massachusetts right-to-shelter law, CBS reported.

According to the news outlet, Giri Hotel Management's statement read:

"As a gesture of solidarity and humanitarian responsibility, we are opening our doors to those seeking refuge in our community. We look forward to working with local authorities and organizations to ensure a smooth transition for all those who will call our hotels home during their time with us."

Mansbach was later able to find room for some of his clients in Boston, while some decided to no longer attend the game, the news outlet reported.

In response, Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey said, "I am very distressed to learn that any veteran may have been moved from a hotel, who had booked a hotel for that game." She also added that she has told the state's Office of Veteran Services to look into the situation.

