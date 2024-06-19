Vehicle Stolen From Hudson Valley Residence, Then Used To Commit Larcenies

The incidents, which all happened in Putnam County, were detailed in an announcement on Tuesday, June 18 from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, which said it has received numerous reports of items taken from unlocked vehicles throughout the county in the last few weeks.

According to authorities, in one incident on Saturday, June 8, a vehicle was reported stolen from a Philipstown residence on Lurch Lane. An investigation later determined the car was left unlocked with the keys inside and was possibly used by the suspects to commit thefts from other vehicles in the area, the Sheriff's Office said.

The stolen vehicle was later found abandoned in the Dutchess County town of Fishkill, authorities added.

In another incident, which happened on Tuesday, June 17, several Philipstown residents in the area of Jaycox Road reported that items had been taken from their unlocked cars during the overnight hours.

The investigation into both incidents is still ongoing. Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office at 845-225-4300.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

