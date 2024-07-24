Light Drizzle 75°

Vegetables, Bagged Salads Sold In 18 States, Including NY, Recalled Due To Listeria Concerns

A recall for a brand of vegetables and bagged salads has been expanded to 18 states due to possible Listeria contamination.

Green bell peppers are one of the vegetables in the recall by Wiers Farm.

Ohio-based Wiers Farm began its investigation in response to the Michigan Department of Agriculture's original findings, which led to the expansion. 

Products in the expanded recall were packed between Friday, July through Friday, July 12.

Vegetables that are part of the recall include cucumbers, green bell and jalapeno peppers, green beans, and cilantro.

They were sold in a variety of different stores, including Walmart.

For a full list of products, click here.

The recall covers these states:

  • Connecticut 
  • Delaware 
  • Illinois 
  • Indiana 
  • Kentucky 
  • Maine 
  • Maryland 
  • Michigan 
  • Missouri 
  • New Jersey 
  • New York 
  • North Carolina 
  • Ohio 
  • Pennsylvania
  • Rhode Island 
  • Tennessee 
  • Virginia 
  • West Virginia

