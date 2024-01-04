Updated Snowfall Projections Released As Major Winter Storm Takes Aim At Region

The time frame for the massive winter storm is from late in the day Saturday, Jan. 6 into Sunday, Jan. 7, according to the National Weather Service.

In the image above from AccuWeather.com, areas in the darkest shade of blue are projected to see between 6 and 12 inches of accumulation.

Widespread plowable snowfall of more than 3 inches is expected in a large portion of the region, with less snowfall expected along the coast, where there will be a mix of snow and sleet with projected snowfall of between 1 and 3 inches.

A mini preview of what's in store for the weekend came on Thursday morning, Jan. 4 in parts of the Northeast as snow showers and flurries associated with a frontal boundary moved through with little or no accumulation.

Skies will gradually become partly sunny Thursday and the high temperature will be around 40 degrees.

It will be colder on Friday, Jan. 5 with a high in the mid-30s and wind-chill values in the teens and 20s.

Clouds will increase on Saturday in advance of the storm's arrival. The high temperature will be in the mid-30s.

According to current models, most of the snowfall will be between late Saturday night into Sunday morning and should wind down around midday Sunday.

"With a marginally cold airmass in place, the exact storm track and intensity will be crucial to precipitation types and amounts," the National Weather Service said, noting these details are expected to become clearer by Friday, "as the pieces of energy that will be forcing this system become better initialized by the weather models."

