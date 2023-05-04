Update: MTA Walks Back Decision To Stop Posting Service Alerts On Twitter

The MTA had announced in late April that it would stop using Twitter to post service alert information for New York commuters and instead use its own tools and alert systems.

However, MTA Acting Chief Customer Officer Shanifah Rieara announced on Thursday, May 4 that the social media company "got the message."

In her statement, Rieara said that Twitter "reversed its plan to charge the MTA more than half a million dollars per year for these alerts, so now no transit agency will need to pay."

Additionally, the MTA also received written assurance from the company that the platform's technological reliability would be guaranteed. This comes after the MTA involuntarily lost access to the platform on Friday, April 14, and Thursday, April 27, according to MTA officials.

Rieara added that the MTA would resume posting alerts on Twitter at 4 p.m. on Thursday.

"We will continue to closely monitor to ensure Twitter meets the reliability standard riders deserve," Rieara said.

Although the MTA will keep using Twitter, the other ways for customers to get service alerts are still active. These include:

The myMTA and TrainTime apps;

The MTA's homepage at MTA.info;

Email alerts;

Text messages.

